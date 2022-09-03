Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $26.71

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $25.60. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

