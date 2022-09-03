Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $26.71

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.71, but opened at $25.60. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.