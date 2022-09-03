Citigroup Inc. Sells 26,832 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,372,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,254,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,449,000 after purchasing an additional 553,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 489,424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $686,611,000 after purchasing an additional 441,630 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.47. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

