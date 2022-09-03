Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $15,691.51 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,026,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,659.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $14,654.22.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of RBOT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
