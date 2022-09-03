Insider Selling: Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $15,691.51 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 4,097 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $15,691.51. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,026,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,659.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $14,654.22.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of RBOT opened at $3.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $463.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBOT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.