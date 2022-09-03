Citigroup Inc. Purchases 201,744 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 135.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,744 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of V.F. worth $19,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,299 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in V.F. by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in V.F. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $40.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,107.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

