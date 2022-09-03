SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.55. SES AI shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.
SES AI Trading Up 1.7 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320 in the last three months.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SES AI Company Profile
SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SES AI (SES)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.