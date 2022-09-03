SES AI (NYSE:SES) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.55. SES AI shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

SES AI Trading Up 1.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,621.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,566,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,621.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Qichao Hu bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,413.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 139,293 shares of company stock worth $646,320 in the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SES AI Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SES AI during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

