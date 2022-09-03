American Century Companies Inc. Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,349,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 565,619 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Crescent Point Energy worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

