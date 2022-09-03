American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $970,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 193,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 16.1% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase Increases Dividend

NTES opened at $88.52 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

NetEase Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.