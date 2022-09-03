American Century Companies Inc. Buys 37,488 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 524,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,488 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 26,627 shares during the period.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $55,825.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at $6,521,451.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $55,825.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,451.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 341,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $7,287,402.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,846,676.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,668 shares of company stock worth $8,002,993 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.11 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.75 and a quick ratio of 10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

