American Century Companies Inc. Buys 63,449 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.51% of Vista Outdoor worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,590,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,977,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,105,000 after purchasing an additional 70,756 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,956,000 after buying an additional 320,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after acquiring an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $802.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.