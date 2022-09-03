Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 577.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JACK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Insider Transactions at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $80.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.04). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $398.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.51%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

