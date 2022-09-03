Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,800 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.43 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

