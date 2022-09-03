The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) Insider Purchases A$13,080.00 in Stock

The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS – Get Rating) insider David Grant acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.36 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$13,080.00 ($9,146.85).

David Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, David Grant acquired 5,000 shares of Reject Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.12 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of A$15,600.00 ($10,909.09).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11.

Reject Shop Company Profile

The Reject Shop Limited engages in the retail of discount variety merchandise in Australia. The company offers grocery and confectionery products; home and garden products, such as cleaning, kitchen and dining, garden, hardware, home storage and organization, bedding, and home décor products; health and wellbeing products comprising toiletries, fashion accessories, and clothing; pet care products; craft and stationery products; gifts, toys, and party products, such as cards and wraps, and partyware; and electrical accessories.

