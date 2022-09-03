Insider Buying: Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Insider Purchases A$12,950.00 in Stock

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Fehon purchased 7,000 shares of Elanor Investors Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.85 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,950.00 ($9,055.94).

Elanor Investors Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elanor Investors Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Elanor Investors Group’s payout ratio is 228.57%.

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

