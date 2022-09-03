Dennis Peterson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Probe Metals Inc. (CVE:PRB) Stock

Probe Metals Inc. (CVE:PRB – Get Rating) Director Dennis Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of Probe Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382,913 shares in the company, valued at C$1,783,957.77.

Dennis Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Dennis Peterson purchased 5,000 shares of Probe Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,000.00.

Probe Metals Stock Performance

PRB stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of C$201.37 million and a PE ratio of -8.78. Probe Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Probe Metals

PRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Probe Metals from C$3.10 to C$3.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on Probe Metals and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's principal project is the Val-d'Or East project comprising 1,000 claims covering an area of 43,638 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

