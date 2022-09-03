OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Director Purchases $11,748.00 in Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $11,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,763 shares in the company, valued at $46,629.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kevin Michael Fogarty also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 25th, Kevin Michael Fogarty purchased 200 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $1,958.00.
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Kevin Michael Fogarty acquired 267 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $2,592.57.
OPAL Fuels Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ OPAL opened at $10.02 on Friday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $12.35.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.