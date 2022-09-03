Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) COO Acquires $10,310.52 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) COO Michael Cruse bought 3,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,310.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $19,892.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Cruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Michael Cruse bought 83 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $268.92.

NASDAQ RPHM opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPHM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

