Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Insider Deborah Page Acquires 13,519 Shares

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Rating) insider Deborah Page purchased 13,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.74 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of A$10,004.06 ($6,995.85).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.09.

Service Stream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Stream Limited engages in the access, design, build, installation, and maintenance of networks in Australia. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications and Utilities. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

