Head to Head Comparison: Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Centrus Energy and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 2 0 3.00

Centrus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.37%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.14%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Centrus Energy and 5E Advanced Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 2.30 $175.00 million $11.40 4.15 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 62.06% -151.11% 42.58% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centrus Energy beats 5E Advanced Materials on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

