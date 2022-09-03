Reviewing eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) & Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares eMagin and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin -5.14% -15.31% -5.08% Himax Technologies 28.01% 54.69% 28.92%

Risk & Volatility

eMagin has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

35.1% of eMagin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of eMagin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares eMagin and Himax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin $26.05 million 2.03 -$5.21 million ($0.10) -6.90 Himax Technologies $1.55 billion 0.66 $436.90 million $2.56 2.30

Himax Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than eMagin. eMagin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Himax Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for eMagin and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Himax Technologies has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 63.84%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than eMagin.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats eMagin on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; prism optics, a molded plastic prism lens that permits its AMOLED micro displays to provide realistic images that can be viewed for extended periods with reduced eye-fatigue; and driver boards. Its products are used in military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; light-emitting diode driver and power management ICs; and liquid crystal on silicon microdisplays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for the automotive industry. In addition, it offers complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor image sensors and wafer-level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and ultra-low power AI image sensing, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, home appliance, Internet of Things, etc. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

