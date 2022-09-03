Contrasting PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) & Its Competitors

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is one of 219 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PROCEPT BioRobotics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $34.47 million -$59.85 million -16.41 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors $1.15 billion $85.63 million -398.59

PROCEPT BioRobotics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -138.49% -26.41% -20.85% PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors -1,540.74% -61.47% -22.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 1 7 0 2.88 PROCEPT BioRobotics Competitors 668 3099 7294 164 2.62

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 40.47%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. As of December 31, 2021, it had an install base of 130 AquaBeam Robotic Systems worldwide comprising 78 in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

