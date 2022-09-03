Citigroup Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $19,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of BRO opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

