Citigroup Inc. Purchases 14,748 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.43. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $283.72 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

