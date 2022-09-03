Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Domino’s Pizza worth $19,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 31.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.04.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $365.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.15 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

