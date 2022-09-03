Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $19,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

ING stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.