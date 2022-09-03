Citigroup Inc. Acquires 782 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Markel worth $18,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Markel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Stock Down 1.4 %

Markel stock opened at $1,181.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,162.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,257.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,326.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 671.24 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 83 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,450.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 181 shares of company stock worth $218,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.00.

Markel Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

