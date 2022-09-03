Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,997 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of KeyCorp worth $17,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.55 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

