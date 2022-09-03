PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Henry Schein by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

