Citigroup Inc. Acquires 69,180 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Fortive worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Fortive by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

