Citigroup Inc. Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Raymond James worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Raymond James by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $103.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.20. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.