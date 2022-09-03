Citigroup Inc. Purchases 15,040 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day moving average of $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

