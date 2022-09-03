Citigroup Inc. Sells 2,243 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $15,872,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

