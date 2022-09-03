Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57,590 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of Textron worth $17,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Textron by 11,807.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 112,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Stock Down 0.3 %

TXT stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

