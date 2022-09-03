Citigroup Inc. Acquires 8,658 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of F5 worth $17,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FFIV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,394.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock worth $988,147 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.63. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.43 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

