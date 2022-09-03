Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,543 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

TYL opened at $363.67 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.96 and a 200-day moving average of $384.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Further Reading

