Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.1 %

HWM stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Benchmark raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

