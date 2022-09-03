Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.22. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 180 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Orla Mining Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orla Mining

Orla Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 47.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,552 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 127.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 843,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 237.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 457,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,841,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,526,000 after acquiring an additional 279,400 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 116.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 174,790 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

