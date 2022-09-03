Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.22. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 180 shares.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.
Orla Mining Trading Up 7.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
