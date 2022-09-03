Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.46. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 300 shares.

Nexa Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $735.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Stories

