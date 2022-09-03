908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $20.15

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.15, but opened at $19.39. 908 Devices shares last traded at $19.58, with a volume of 1,633 shares trading hands.

908 Devices Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $554.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.24.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 908 Devices

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 12,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $310,557.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,636.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 13,334 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $180,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,239,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,266. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 832.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

