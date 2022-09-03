iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 103,762 shares.The stock last traded at $57.77 and had previously closed at $58.17.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,623,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,940,000 after buying an additional 98,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,439,000 after buying an additional 368,365 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,969,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,885,000 after buying an additional 477,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,146,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,240,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $16,813,000.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

