Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 850,116 shares.The stock last traded at $9.66 and had previously closed at $9.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Vector Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,171 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vector Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vector Group by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

