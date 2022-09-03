Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.92. 36,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,854,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOGL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24.

Golden Ocean Group Increases Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 50.93% and a return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.44%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,676 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,247 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,965 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 36,972 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

