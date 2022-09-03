Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 158,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,213,261 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SID. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.