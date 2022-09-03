Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 158,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,213,261 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on SID. TheStreet lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.78.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
