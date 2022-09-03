Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.25. 9,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 793,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38. The firm has a market cap of $667.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

