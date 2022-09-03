ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Up 2.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.46. 1,265,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 104,659,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.39.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

