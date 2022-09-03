VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 572,719 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 24,056,107 shares.The stock last traded at $23.37 and had previously closed at $23.80.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 362,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,610,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.