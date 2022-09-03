ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) were up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.49. Approximately 318,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,908,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth $136,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

