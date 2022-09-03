iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 479,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 20,334,328 shares.The stock last traded at $110.10 and had previously closed at $111.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Savior LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.