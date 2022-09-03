Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Up 2.6%

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. 17,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,746,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

Star Bulk Carriers Announces Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.18%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter worth about $2,489,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 133.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 110,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 63,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 71.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 196,968 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 81,811 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

