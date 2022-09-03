CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading 3% Higher

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.47. 38,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,699,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $44,128,663.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,414.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,683.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,210,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $44,128,663.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,414.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock worth $45,567,572. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

