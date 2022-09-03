Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 66,954 shares.The stock last traded at $45.13 and had previously closed at $45.29.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 870,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230,012 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 553,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,740 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 459,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,493,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,660,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 217,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 66,867 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

